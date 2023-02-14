Mercer visits Wofford following Mack’s 28-point showing

Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Mercer Bears after B.J. Mack scored 28 points in Wofford’s 97-89 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Terriers are 10-4 in home games. Wofford has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 5-9 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

