Mercer visits Chattanooga following Johnson’s 24-point performance

Mercer Bears (12-14, 5-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Mercer Bears (12-14, 5-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 5-8 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Mercer Bears after Jamal Johnson scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 82-63 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 8-5 in home games. Chattanooga is the top team in the SoCon shooting 37.8% from downtown, led by Ashton Smith shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 5-8 in conference matchups. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 13.6 assists per game led by Luis Hurtado averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Shawn Walker is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.