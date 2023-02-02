Mercer takes on UNC Greensboro after McCreary’s 26-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 8-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-12, 4-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 8-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-12, 4-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -3; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalyn McCreary scored 26 points in Mercer’s 74-65 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 5-4 at home. Mercer has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 8-2 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 33.5% from deep. Keyshaun Langley paces the Spartans shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 56.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Langley is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

