Mercer faces Western Carolina, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (15-13, 8-7 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-16, 5-10 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer will try to stop its three-game slide when the Bears take on Western Carolina.

The Bears have gone 6-6 at home. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 14.0.

The Catamounts are 8-7 in conference play. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Tre Jackson is averaging 15.6 points for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

