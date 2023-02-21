Mercer faces Furman on 4-game slide

Mercer Bears (12-17, 5-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (22-7, 13-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (12-17, 5-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (22-7, 13-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer comes into the matchup against Furman as losers of four straight games.

The Paladins have gone 14-2 in home games. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 5.3.

The Bears are 5-11 in SoCon play. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Luis Hurtado is averaging 7.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. McCreary is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

