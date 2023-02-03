Mennenga, Davidson Wildcats to visit Cross, UMass Minutemen

Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam…

Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Mennenga and the Davidson Wildcats visit Matt Cross and the UMass Minutemen on Saturday.

The Minutemen are 7-3 in home games. UMass has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 3-7 in A-10 play. Davidson averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Minutemen and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 8.7 points. Cross is shooting 38.1% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Mennenga is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

