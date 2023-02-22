Memphis visits Wichita State after Walton’s 21-point outing

Memphis Tigers (20-7, 10-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 7-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (20-7, 10-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 7-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Memphis Tigers after Jaykwon Walton scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 79-65 win over the Temple Owls.

The Shockers have gone 7-8 at home. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC scoring 70.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 10-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis is the best team in the AAC scoring 15.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Kendric Davis is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

