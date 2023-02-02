Medor, UTSA Roadrunners square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

UTSA Roadrunners (7-16, 1-11 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-11, 3-8 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-16, 1-11 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-11, 3-8 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Western Kentucky in C-USA action Thursday.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-4 at home. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 2.0.

The Roadrunners are 1-11 in C-USA play. UTSA allows 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

John Buggs III averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

