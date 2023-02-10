Medor and the UTSA Roadrunners host conference foe UTEP

UTEP Miners (11-13, 4-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-18, 1-13 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tae…

UTEP Miners (11-13, 4-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-18, 1-13 C-USA)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners visit Japhet Medor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-8 in home games. UTSA gives up 74.8 points and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Miners have gone 4-9 against C-USA opponents. UTEP is fourth in C-USA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Hardy averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Shamar Givance is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

