Meadows leads Portland against San Francisco

Portland Pilots (13-16, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-12, 6-8 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (13-16, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-12, 6-8 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the San Francisco Dons after Michael Meadows scored 39 points in Portland’s 103-84 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 10-5 in home games. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.1.

The Pilots have gone 5-9 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Moses Wood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Robertson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.