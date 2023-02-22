McRae leads Sacramento State against Montana State after 21-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (13-15, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (13-15, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Montana State Bobcats after Callum McRae scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 70-65 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 10-1 on their home court. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 2.0.

The Hornets are 6-9 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Austin Patterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Zach Chappell is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

