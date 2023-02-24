McNeese visits SE Louisiana following Shumate’s 26-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (8-21, 5-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 10-6 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (8-21, 5-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 10-6 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Christian Shumate scored 26 points in McNeese’s 85-80 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 9-4 in home games. SE Louisiana averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 5-11 against Southland opponents. McNeese is ninth in the Southland scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Shumate averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Trae English is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

