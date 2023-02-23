McNeese visits Houston Christian following Klanjscek’s 33-point performance

McNeese Cowboys (8-20, 5-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (9-19, 6-9 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (8-20, 5-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (9-19, 6-9 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Christian -1; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Maks Klanjscek scored 33 points in Houston Christian’s 93-74 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 7-7 at home. Houston Christian is 5-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys have gone 5-10 against Southland opponents. McNeese is fourth in the Southland with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 9.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew King is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Trae English is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

