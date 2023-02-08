McNeese hosts McFarlane and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (14-10, 8-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-19, 2-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-10, 8-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-19, 2-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the McNeese Cowboys after Roger McFarlane scored 28 points in SE Louisiana’s 83-72 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cowboys have gone 3-7 in home games. McNeese has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 8-3 in conference games. SE Louisiana has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Cowboys and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Harwin Francois is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Boogie Anderson is averaging 13 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.