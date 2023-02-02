McNeese hosts Calmese and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (6-16, 2-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-17, 2-7 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (6-16, 2-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-17, 2-7 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Lamar’s 80-65 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cowboys have gone 3-6 in home games. McNeese is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 2-7 against Southland opponents. Lamar is seventh in the Southland with 13.2 assists per game led by Chris Pryor averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Pryor is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Calmese is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.