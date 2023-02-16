McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Charlotte after 33-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-8 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (14-11, 5-9 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-8 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (14-11, 5-9 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Charlotte 49ers after Dayvion McKnight scored 33 points in Western Kentucky’s 93-89 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The 49ers have gone 8-3 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Hilltoppers are 6-8 in C-USA play. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is averaging 12.1 points for the 49ers. Montre’ Gipson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

McKnight is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

