McGhee leads Liberty against Kennesaw State after 28-point performance

Liberty Flames (21-6, 12-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (20-7, 12-2 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 28 points in Liberty’s 83-73 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Owls have gone 11-0 at home. Kennesaw State is fourth in the ASUN scoring 75.2 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Flames are 12-2 in ASUN play. Liberty is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

McGhee is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 21.1 points and 1.6 steals. Kyle Rode is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

