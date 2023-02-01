McGhee leads Liberty against Austin Peay after 24-point showing

Liberty Flames (18-5, 9-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-15, 2-8 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (18-5, 9-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-15, 2-8 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Austin Peay Governors after Darius McGhee scored 24 points in Liberty’s 74-57 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Governors are 6-5 in home games. Austin Peay averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flames have gone 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Liberty is 16-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Colin Porter is averaging 6.8 points and four assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 21.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

