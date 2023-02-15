McFarlane leads SE Louisiana against Northwestern State after 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (14-12, 8-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (18-8, 10-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-12, 8-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (18-8, 10-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on the Northwestern State Demons after Roger McFarlane scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 88-77 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Demons have gone 8-2 at home. Northwestern State averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Lions are 8-5 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by Boogie Anderson averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Anderson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

