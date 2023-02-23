McCollum, Siena Saints square off against the Rider Broncs

Siena Saints (17-10, 11-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-11, 11-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (17-10, 11-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-11, 11-5 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Rider and Siena face off on Friday.

The Broncs have gone 7-3 at home. Rider is second in the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mervin James averaging 4.6.

The Saints are 11-5 in conference play. Siena is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.6 points for the Broncs. James is averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Rider.

Javian McCollum is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

