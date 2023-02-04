McBride and Georgia host Texas A&M

Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-7, 7-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-7, 7-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Mardrez McBride scored 20 points in Georgia’s 94-73 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 at home. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.7.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in SEC play. Georgia averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Aggies and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

