Mayo’s 41 lead South Dakota St. past North Dakota St. 90-85

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo scored 41 points for South Dakota State in a 90-85 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Mayo had five assists for the Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Alex Arians recorded 15 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Bison (9-15, 6-6) were led in scoring by Grant Nelson, who finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Jacari White added 18 points for North Dakota State. In addition, Damari Wheeler-Thomas finished with 13 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

South Dakota State’s next game is Saturday against South Dakota at home. North Dakota State hosts Omaha on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

