MATCHDAY: Lens travels to Lorient in French Cup game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 1:36 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

FRANCE

Lorient hosts Lens in the final round-of-16 match of the French Cup. Sitting third in the French league standings, Lens will be missing several players, either injured or suspended, including forward Wesley Saïd (knee) and center-back Kevin Danso (suspended). Lorient won the French Cup in 2002 while Lens is chasing its first win in the competition after ending runner-up three times.

