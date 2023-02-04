Live Radio
Massner puts up 28, Western Illinois downs Omaha 75-72

The Associated Press

February 4, 2023, 5:47 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 28 points in Western Illinois’ 75-72 victory against Omaha on Saturday.

Massner also added nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-9, 8-5 Summit League). Vuk Stevanic scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Alec Rosner shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

JJ White led the Mavericks (7-18, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Frankie Fidler added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Omaha. In addition, Dylan Brougham finished with 12 points. The Mavericks extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

