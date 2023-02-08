Massner leads Western Illinois against UMKC after 28-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-6 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-5 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-6 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-5 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Trenton Massner scored 28 points in Western Illinois’ 75-72 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Leathernecks have gone 10-2 in home games. Western Illinois averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 6-6 in conference games. UMKC has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.