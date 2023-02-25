Massner leads Western Illinois against North Dakota State after 34-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-12, 9-8 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (13-16, 10-7 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-12, 9-8 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (13-16, 10-7 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the North Dakota State Bison after Trenton Massner scored 34 points in Western Illinois’ 81-70 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 8-4 on their home court. North Dakota State has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Leathernecks are 9-8 against conference opponents. Western Illinois is 3-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is shooting 53.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Massner is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

