Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois’ 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in the Summit shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Touko Tainamo shooting 44.0% from 3-point range.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-4 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Massner is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

