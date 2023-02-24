Mashburn, New Mexico Lobos to host Bradley and the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-8, 7-8 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-8, 7-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Mashburn Jr. and the New Mexico Lobos host Matt Bradley and the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs in MWC action.

The Lobos have gone 14-3 at home. New Mexico scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Aztecs have gone 13-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 20.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Nathan Mensah is averaging 6.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aztecs. Adam Seiko is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.