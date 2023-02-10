Mashburn leads New Mexico against Air Force after 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 6-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-13, 3-9 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 6-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-13, 3-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the Air Force Falcons after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 77-76 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Falcons are 9-7 in home games. Air Force has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lobos are 6-5 in conference matchups. New Mexico ranks fourth in the MWC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Allick averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14 points for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Jaelen House averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Mashburn is averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 23.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.