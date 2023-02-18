Maryland visits Nebraska following Tominaga’s 22-point game

Maryland Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Maryland Terrapins after Keisei Tominaga scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 82-72 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-3 at home. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Derrick Walker averaging 12.0.

The Terrapins are 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griesel is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Cornhuskers. Walker is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Don Carey averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Jahmir Young is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.