Maryland hosts Minnesota after Battle’s 31-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -15.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Jamison Battle scored 31 points in Minnesota’s 78-69 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins have gone 14-1 in home games. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Julian Reese averaging 8.2.

The Golden Gophers have gone 1-14 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 4-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10 points and 5.8 assists for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 0-10, averaging 56.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

