Marshall visits Georgia State following Taylor’s 33-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 3-10 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Georgia State Panthers after Andrew Taylor scored 33 points in Marshall’s 92-74 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers are 10-7 on their home court. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 2.4.

The Thundering Herd are 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks second in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is shooting 53.8% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.