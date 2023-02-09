Marist visits Saint Peter’s following Dasher’s 20-point game

Marist Red Foxes (8-14, 4-9 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-13, 4-9 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (8-14, 4-9 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-13, 4-9 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Isiah Dasher scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 82-61 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks have gone 6-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks third in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-9 against MAAC opponents. Marist is eighth in the MAAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dasher is averaging 14.4 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Gardner is averaging 18.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.