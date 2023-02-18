Marist hosts Thomasson and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11, 9-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-17, 4-12 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11, 9-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-17, 4-12 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Marist Red Foxes after Noah Thomasson scored 21 points in Niagara’s 70-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-9 in home games. Marist is ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.8% from deep, led by Anthony Cooper shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles are 9-7 in conference play. Niagara ranks third in the MAAC giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is shooting 49.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Thomasson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

