Marist faces Canisius, looks to halt 5-game slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-14, 3-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Marist comes into the matchup against Canisius as losers of five in a row.

The Red Foxes are 3-8 in home games. Marist is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins are 3-9 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is sixth in the MAAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.