Maple Leafs bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs (37-15-8, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-20-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton is 32-20-8 overall and 14-12-5 in home games. The Oilers are first in the league with 230 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

Toronto is 14-9-4 on the road and 37-15-8 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +50 scoring differential, with 207 total goals scored and 157 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 48 goals and 65 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 20 goals and 54 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-3-4, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Sam Lafferty: day to day (roster management reasons), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

