Manhattan visits Iona following Clayton’s 30-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (9-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (18-7, 11-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (9-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (18-7, 11-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 30 points in Iona’s 72-55 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Gaels have gone 8-1 in home games. Iona leads the MAAC averaging 75.4 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Jaspers are 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Samir Stewart averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Anthony Nelson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.