Manhattan hosts Billups and Siena

Siena Saints (15-7, 9-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (15-7, 9-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Jared Billups scored 24 points in Siena’s 70-55 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers are 3-6 in home games. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Aryan Arora shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Saints are 9-2 against MAAC opponents. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.4.

The Jaspers and Saints face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Roberts is averaging 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Javian McCollum is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.