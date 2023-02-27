Live Radio
Home » Sports » Man United's Rashford belatedly…

Man United’s Rashford belatedly awarded cup final goal

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been credited with Manchester United’s second goal in the club’s 2-0 League Cup final win against Newcastle.

The England forward thought he had scored for the 25th time this season when his shot deflected off Newcastle defender Sven Botman in Sunday’s Wembley final.

But the effort was adjudged an own-goal because the initial shot was considered to be off target before Botman’s attempted block diverted the ball past goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The incident has since been reviewed and the English Football League, which runs the competition, confirmed on Monday that Rashford has now been credited with the goal.

It makes him the leading scorer in the competition with six goals, having scored in every round.

It also extends Rashford’s career-best scoring season and his impressive recent streak of 17 goals in his last 19 appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up