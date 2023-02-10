Maletic and LIU host Wagner

Long Island Sharks (3-21, 1-11 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-10, 5-6 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (3-21, 1-11 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-10, 5-6 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Marko Maletic scored 28 points in LIU’s 80-79 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks have gone 6-3 at home. Wagner has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sharks are 1-11 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Esquerra Trelles averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Maletic is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.1 points. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.