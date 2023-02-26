Maldonado and Wyoming host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-20, 3-13 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-20, 3-13 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Hunter Maldonado scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 84-71 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys are 6-8 in home games. Wyoming has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack have gone 12-4 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fourth in the MWC with 14.1 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maldonado is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Blackshear is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

