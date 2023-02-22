Maine visits New Hampshire following Tynes’ 23-point game

Maine Black Bears (11-15, 5-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (12-13, 7-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7…

Maine Black Bears (11-15, 5-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (12-13, 7-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces the New Hampshire Wildcats after Kellen Tynes scored 23 points in Maine’s 74-72 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 at home. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East with 12.2 assists per game led by Kyree Brown averaging 4.1.

The Black Bears are 5-8 against America East opponents. Maine ranks third in the America East scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Tynes averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 11 points and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.4 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Gedi Juozapaitis is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Black Bears. Tynes is averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

