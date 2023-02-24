Maine visits Gibson and Binghamton

Maine Black Bears (11-16, 5-9 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-15, 8-6 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (11-16, 5-9 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-15, 8-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Maine Black Bears after Miles Gibson scored 23 points in Binghamton’s 81-70 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats are 8-5 on their home court. Binghamton is 7-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Bears are 5-9 against America East opponents. Maine is 2-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

