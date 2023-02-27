Maine hosts Bryant after Kenney’s 25-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-16, 6-9 America East) Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-16, 6-9 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Maine Black Bears after Sherif Kenney scored 25 points in Bryant’s 70-66 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Black Bears have gone 7-4 at home. Maine has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 against America East opponents. Bryant scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gedi Juozapaitis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Maine.

Kenney is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.