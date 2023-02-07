Mackinnon and Elon host N.C. A&T

Elon Phoenix (5-19, 3-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-14, 6-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (5-19, 3-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-14, 6-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Elon’s 74-73 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies have gone 6-4 at home. N.C. A&T is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix have gone 3-8 against CAA opponents. Elon is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Marcus Watson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Zac Ervin is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.5 points. Sean Halloran is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

