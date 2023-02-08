Mack, Wofford Terriers host the Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Wofford in SoCon action Wednesday.

The Terriers are 10-3 on their home court. Wofford is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 6-6 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Terriers. Carson McCorkle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.