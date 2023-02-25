Mack scores 19 as Wofford takes down Chattanooga 86-74

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack’s 19 points helped Wofford defeat Chattanooga 86-74 on Saturday night. Mack added five rebounds…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack’s 19 points helped Wofford defeat Chattanooga 86-74 on Saturday night.

Mack added five rebounds for the Terriers (16-15, 8-10 Southern Conference). Jackson Paveletzke scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Corey Tripp was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

KC Hankton finished with 14 points for the Mocs (15-16, 7-11). Demetrius Davis added 13 points for Chattanooga. A.J. Caldwell also put up 12 points and nine rebounds.

The game was close going into the half, as Wofford held a one-point lead, 41-40. Tripp paced their team in scoring through the first half with 12 points. Wofford extended its lead to 78-65 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Mack scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

