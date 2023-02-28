Live Radio
Home » Sports » Lyon beats Grenoble 2-1,…

Lyon beats Grenoble 2-1, advances to French Cup semifinals

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon reached the semifinals of the French Cup by beating second-division Grenoble 2-1 on Tuesday.

Bradley Barcola and new signing Jeffinho scored first-half goals and Lyon held on after Amine Sbaï netted for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Lyon signed the 23-year-old Jeffinho from Brazilian club Botafogo for 10 million euros ($10.6 million) just before the transfer deadline in January.

The other three quarterfinal games are scheduled Wednesday.

Marseille, which eliminated Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament, hosts second-division Annecy. Lens is at Nantes in an all-Ligue 1 matchup, and Toulouse hosts second-division Rodez.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up