Lynch-Daniels leads Colgate against Holy Cross after 23-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-18, 7-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 23 points in Colgate’s 93-86 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders have gone 10-2 in home games. Colgate averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Crusaders have gone 7-8 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 14 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

