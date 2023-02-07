Lundy and Penn State host Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Seth Lundy scored 24 points in Penn State’s 72-63 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 11-2 at home. Penn State scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 5-7 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.8 points. Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.